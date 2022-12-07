Menu
News in Brief

NZ Automotive Investments names Paul Millward as CEO

Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
NZ Automotive Investments (NZAI) has hired DB Breweries' sales director Paul Millward to be the new chief executive of the car dealership and finance business.Millward has been at DB Breweries, which is owned by Heineken, for 12 years and has been a member of the executive leadership team since 2017. DB Breweries has about 130 staff and revenue of $750 million.In a statement, the company said market share, return on sales, and earnings margins all increased significantly during Millward’s time as an executive.NZAI chair, Michael...
