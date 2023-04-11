NZ-grown cannabis flowers could hit shelves this year

(Image: Helius)

The certification for the drying and finishing of medicinal cannabis flowers awarded to Helius Therapeutics should see the delivery of these locally produced flowers to the market later this year.The Auckland-based medicinal cannabis company has taken five years to achieve the Ministry of Health's good manufacturing practice (GMP) licensing for extraction of cannabidiols (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), manufacture of cannabis medicines and packing and distribution of the products.CBD is considered the main medicinal product in the can...