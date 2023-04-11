Menu
News in Brief

NZ-grown cannabis flowers could hit shelves this year

(Image: Helius)
Staff reporters
Tue, 11 Apr 2023
The certification for the drying and finishing of medicinal cannabis flowers awarded to Helius Therapeutics should see the delivery of these locally produced flowers to the market later this year.The Auckland-based medicinal cannabis company has taken five years to achieve the Ministry of Health's good manufacturing practice (GMP) licensing for extraction of cannabidiols (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), manufacture of cannabis medicines and packing and distribution of the products.CBD is considered the main medicinal product in the can...
Has RBNZ’s shock OCR increase backfired?
Finance

Has RBNZ’s shock OCR increase backfired?

One of the reasons the Reserve Bank gave for hiking twice as much as the market expected last week was to prevent retail lending rates from falling.

Jenny Ruth 12:37pm
Technology

Apple’s 40% plunge steepest of major computer makers

Shipments by all PC makers combined have slumped 29%.

Bloomberg 11:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 11, 2023