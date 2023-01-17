Menu
News in Brief

NZ Oil & Gas announces Perth Basin agreement

Staff reporters
Tue, 17 Jan 2023
New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZO) is joining forces with Australian stock exchange-listed energy firm Triangle Energy to execute a farming agreement that will allow the two companies to enter the Perth Basin.NZO has acquired a 25% interest in Triangle’s L7 and EP 437 northern Perth Basin permits and will contribute $2.1 million towards past expenditures on recently acquired Bookara 3D seismic data.NZO told the market this morning the exploration wells would target the “highly prospective” Early Permian-aged reservoirs identified...
World

Ditching ESG improves Vanguard's returns

Widely used by NZ fund managers for passive global equities exposure, Vanguard reported better returns after dropping out of an ESG initiative.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Economy

NZIER data: business confidence falls off a cliff

Business confidence hit its lowest level in more than 50 years, with NZIER saying the data points to risks to economic growth. 

Rebecca Howard 11:03am
Listed Companies

Trade Window seeks $20m in new capital

TradeWindow needs $10 million a year to meet its cash burn.

Pattrick Smellie 9:45am