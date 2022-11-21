NZX director Nigel Babbage passes away

Nigel Babbage, deep financial and capital markets experience. (Image: NZX)

Staff reporters

Nigel Babbage, a New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) board member and champion for the country's capital markets, passed away in Christchurch on Sunday.Babbage, 59, had been a board member since 2017 and was chief executive of Christchurch-based Mohua Investments. He had also served on the foreign exchange committee of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Mark Peterson, CEO of the NZX, said Babbage's deep financial and capital markets experience and insights had been of great benefit to the NZX, particularly around derivatives. ...