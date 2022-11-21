Menu
News in Brief

NZX director Nigel Babbage passes away

Nigel Babbage, deep financial and capital markets experience. (Image: NZX)
Staff reporters
Mon, 21 Nov 2022
Nigel Babbage, a New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) board member and champion for the country's capital markets, passed away in Christchurch on Sunday.Babbage, 59, had been a board member since 2017 and was chief executive of Christchurch-based Mohua Investments. He had also served on the foreign exchange committee of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Mark Peterson, CEO of the NZX, said Babbage's deep financial and capital markets experience and insights had been of great benefit to the NZX, particularly around derivatives. ...
Energy

Tiwai power deal likely to be settled

A new electricity contract with multiple suppliers is on the cards.

Ian Llewellyn 4:35pm
Business of Health Free

Independents battle authorities over Countdown pharmacies

Independent pharmacies are taking on the rise of big discount and supermarket pharmacies.

Greg Hurrell 3:42pm
Property

Queenstown Lakeview project too high, says panel

It's back to the drawing board for the Lakeview project, Queenstown’s largest development.

Brent Melville 11:55am