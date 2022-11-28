Menu
News in Brief

NZX in ‘early stage’ talks with possible Wealth Technologies partners

The stock exchange operator said the outcome is "highly uncertain”. (Image: NZX)
Dan Brunskill
Mon, 28 Nov 2022
NZX has confirmed it is considering selling a stake in its wealth technologies division to a strategic partner, after it was reported as being for sale by Investment News.The specialist news website said the stock exchange operator had been floating the idea of selling its Wealth Technologies investment platform.In a statement responding to the story, NZX said it was “considering whether there was a strategic partner for NZX Wealth Technologies” and confirmed it was holding talks.“The outcome of discussions, which are in their...
Markets Free MARKET CLOSE

NZ market tracks lower as retirement stocks perk up

Hamilton Hindin Green’s Grant Davies said retirement stocks had seen an “initial bounce”.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets

Retirement stocks jump after $200m govt funding boost

Nurses working in hospitals are paid between $15,000 and $20,000 more than nurses working in aged care.

Staff reporters 3:35pm
Primary Sector

Positive catalysts for Fonterra

Discipline on capital investment and its dividend policy will be key going forward, said Jarden. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm