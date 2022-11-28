NZX in ‘early stage’ talks with possible Wealth Technologies partners

The stock exchange operator said the outcome is "highly uncertain”. (Image: NZX)

NZX has confirmed it is considering selling a stake in its wealth technologies division to a strategic partner, after it was reported as being for sale by Investment News.The specialist news website said the stock exchange operator had been floating the idea of selling its Wealth Technologies investment platform.In a statement responding to the story, NZX said it was “considering whether there was a strategic partner for NZX Wealth Technologies” and confirmed it was holding talks.“The outcome of discussions, which are in their...