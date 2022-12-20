Menu
News in Brief

Paul Reynolds appointed as Waka Kotahi board chair
The new Waka Kotahi board chair is Dr Paul Reynolds. (Image: Waka Kotahi)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 20 Dec 2022
The government has announced a replacement for Brian Roche as chair of the transport agency, Waka Kotahi. Roche had been expected to step down as chair when his term ended in June. On Tuesday, transport minister Michael Wood announced Dr Paul Reynolds would start as Waka Kotahi chair from Feb 1. “Dr Reynolds is an experienced chair and public sector leader, as well as an excellent strategist,” Wood said. “His appointment strengthens the board’s regulatory and environmental capabilities, as well as off...
