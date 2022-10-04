See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched

Personal loans jump, mortgage lending drops a third

Staff reporters
Tue, 04 Oct 2022

More than 14,200 mortgage accounts moved into "past due" territory(Image: Getty)
More than 14,200 mortgage accounts moved into "past due" territory(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 04 Oct 2022
New mortgage applications have dipped by a third year-on-year, "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) arrears hit a three-year high of 9.3% and demand for personal loans jumped to a 10-month high as households turn to credit to help fund spending.The latest data from credit-reporting firm Centrix paints a picture of a consumer sector under pressure.BNPL enquiries were also down 27% year-on-year to September, with a similar downturn in retail credit demand and less discretionary spending going through the cash register.Centrix managing director K...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
Criticism is vital if NZ's climate-change policy is to survive
Pattrick Smellie | Tue, 04 Oct 2022

If Adrian Macey and Dave Frame are wrong in their series for BusinessDesk about the flaws in NZ's climate change policy, let's hear why. So far, the silence in response has been deafening.

KiwiSaver
KiwiSavers switch out of conservative funds, FMA report shows
Dan Brunskill | Tue, 04 Oct 2022

The active shift out of conservative funds this year may have been driven by the poor performance of bonds and fixed interest assets. 

Sustainable Finance
NZ is playing catch-up with modern slavery legislation
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 04 Oct 2022

Combating modern slavery will need a change in attitudes so that New Zealand companies are encouraged to expose exploitation in their supply chains instead of being named and shamed.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.