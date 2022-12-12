Ports of Auckland board chair hits back at Wayne Brown

Ports of Auckland board chair Jan Dawson has hit back at mayor Wayne Brown and his proposed port land release timetable. (Image: POAL)

The chair of Ports of Auckland (POAL) has shot back at Auckland mayor Wayne Brown and his proposed timeline for the release of port land. On Monday, Brown put out a statement that included a proposed date range – 2024 to 2039 – by which different parts of the port would be returned for other land uses. It followed an earlier announcement on Saturday where the mayor and transport minister Michael Wood committed the council and government to work together on a joined-up transport plan for Auckland, including consideration of...