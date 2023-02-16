Menu
News in Brief

Power outage also impacts fuel networks

Power outage also impacts fuel networks
Energy Minister Megan Woods said work is underway across the sector. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
Energy minister Megan Woods says there is no issue with the national supply of petrol and diesel caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, but distribution in affected areas has been disrupted.At a press conference late on Wednesday, she said failures in the power network and road closures were the cause of some stations not being able to operate.Woods said the government has set up the fuel sector coordinating entity which comprises fuel companies, retailers and government agencies.“This is giving a picture of open fuel stations in affected areas so...
Economy

Govt feels pinch of rising rates, eyes cyclone bill

The finance minister says the crown finances are well-placed to cope with recent storms. 

Paul McBeth 10:50am
Transport

Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes

Union warns against cutbacks as KiwiRail reviews its $1.45b ferry replacement programme.

Oliver Lewis 10:45am
Property

Trade Me says property prices lowest since August 2021

Larger property prices fell at a faster pace across the nation. 

Staff reporters 9:23am