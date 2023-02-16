Power outage also impacts fuel networks

Energy Minister Megan Woods said work is underway across the sector. (Image: Getty)

Energy minister Megan Woods says there is no issue with the national supply of petrol and diesel caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, but distribution in affected areas has been disrupted.At a press conference late on Wednesday, she said failures in the power network and road closures were the cause of some stations not being able to operate.Woods said the government has set up the fuel sector coordinating entity which comprises fuel companies, retailers and government agencies.“This is giving a picture of open fuel stations in affected areas so...