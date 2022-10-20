See full details
Public service gender pay gap closing faster than private

Staff reporters
Thu, 20 Oct 2022

The gender pay gap for the public service reached a record low of 7.7%, a decrease of 0.9 percentage points in the past year.The gap is 4.5% lower since an action plan was launched in 2018. By comparison, the national gender pay gap has only fallen 0.4% in the same period.Women now hold 55.8% of senior leadership positions in the public service.The 2022 results for ethnic pay gaps were more mixed. The Māori gap was down 1.8 percentage points to 6.5%, the Pacific pay gap fell 0.2 percentage points to 17.7%, while the Asian pay gap increased 0.8...

Listed Companies
Showing its mettle: Vulcan sells 263,000 tonnes of steel during covid
Brent Melville | Thu, 20 Oct 2022

The dual-listed trans-Tasman steel group is banking on a solid year and the move into aluminium to back a modest rise in profits.

Law & Regulation
Plain Language Bill laughed into law
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 20 Oct 2022

National MPs can't agree whether the bill signifies nothing or is creating havoc and letting loose the language police.

Technology
Spark commits $24m to rural rollout for 5G spectrum access
Ben Moore | Thu, 20 Oct 2022

The telco has committed a further $24m to the Rural Connectivity Group in exchange for long-term access to the c-band spectrum for 5G.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

