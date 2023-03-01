Menu
News in Brief

Pushpay in trading halt

Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 01 Mar 2023
Pushpay Holdings has been put in a trading halt while it prepares an announcement related to proxy votes ahead of its special meeting. Shareholders have been casting proxy votes for or against a scheme of arrangement, which would allow BGH Capital and Sixth Street to take the firm private at $1.34. A cohort of institutional investors, with a combined stake of about 12%, have already announced they will vote against the scheme.Market regulator NZ RegCo said Pushpay had been placed in a trading halt “pending the release of an anno...
Markets Market close

NZ market flat as last earnings results come in

Meridian edged up 0.8% to $5.35 after releasing its first-half result. 

Ella Somers 6:03pm
Public sector

Rob Campbell says neutrality rules will scare off board candidates

Independent-minded directors might avoid joining public sector boards.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:05pm
Property

Consents in decline as build projects past 'peak'

Off-the-plans buyers aren't keen to commit – and developers are pulling back.

Staff reporters 12:45pm