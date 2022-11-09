Pushpay warns of ‘execution risks’ as company reports 10% earnings drop

Chief executive Molly Matthews said the company had made progress on its strategic goals. (Image: Pushpay)

Dan Brunskill

Pushpay Holdings has grown its operating revenue to US$103 million (NZ$172m), but underlying earnings declined 10% as it invested in capturing the Catholic market. The church management and donations software company said new customer growth had been slower than anticipated as it completed its strategy reset.Pushpay chair Graham Shaw said the board remained confident in the long-term strategy, but noted there were “execution risks of delivering our strategy over time”.“Our recent trading and FY23 guidance update highlight...