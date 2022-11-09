Menu
News in Brief

Pushpay warns of ‘execution risks’ as company reports 10% earnings drop

Chief executive Molly Matthews said the company had made progress on its strategic goals. (Image: Pushpay)
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 09 Nov 2022
Pushpay Holdings has grown its operating revenue to US$103 million (NZ$172m), but underlying earnings declined 10% as it invested in capturing the Catholic market. The church management and donations software company said new customer growth had been slower than anticipated as it completed its strategy reset.Pushpay chair Graham Shaw said the board remained confident in the long-term strategy, but noted there were “execution risks of delivering our strategy over time”.“Our recent trading and FY23 guidance update highlight...
Economy

Card spending up by 1% in October

Electronic card spending rose by $88 million in October.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm
Media

NBR chief executive quits after three months

Tim Martin will leave the top job at the finance publication in January.

Daniel Dunkley 11:00am
Transport

Govt pushes biofuels target out a year

Global shortages affect plans to require more biofuels in the national fuel mix.

Pattrick Smellie 9:35am