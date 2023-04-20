Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Red flags raised by IPCA report – Winston Peters

Red flags raised by IPCA report – Winston Peters
Winston Peters: “Having talked to the protesters, we warned that this exact thing was going to happen.” (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
NZ First leader Winston Peters says the newly released Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report on last year’s parliamentary protest reiterated that police had assessed the original protest was “legal and attended by a majority of legitimate voices”.In a statement, he said members of parliament “with any modicum of courage and duty” should have listened to concerns at the time and stopped the protest from descending into a riot.“It was only when Speaker Mallard and every other Member of Parliament d...
Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak
Economy

Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak

Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s.

Rebecca Howard 1:35pm
Markets

Michael Hill buys Australian jeweller Bevilles

There's potential to expand the Bevilles brand into NZ and Canada.

Greg Hurrell 12:20pm
Michael Hill buys Australian jeweller Bevilles
Economy

Annual inflation eases to 6.7%

Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s.

Rebecca Howard 11:15am
Annual inflation eases to 6.7%