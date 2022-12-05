Menu
News in Brief

Reserve Bank scraps plans for mortgage bond standard

Staff reporters
Mon, 05 Dec 2022
The Reserve Bank has backed away from introducing new standards for mortgage-backed bonds under its proposed residential mortgage obligations. Instead, it will focus on making the current residential mortgage-backed securities 'fit for purpose'.The decision follows the central bank's deferral of a new mortgage bond collateral standard until after the borrowing window of the funding for lending programme, which closes this month. The bank's review of proposed residential mortgage obligations, effectively the terms under...
Infrastructure

Should Christchurch council sell its assets?

A new review recommends the council investigate partial asset sales.

Oliver Lewis 1:30pm
Media

ANZPM: what happens next?

Opponents may find it unwieldy to unpick.

Daniel Dunkley 1:20pm
Primary Sector

Agriculture minister says communication needs to improve

Damien O'Connor says things are in a better space than most farmers realise. 

Rebecca Howard 1:05pm