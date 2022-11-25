Menu
News in Brief

Retail sales tick up as hospo kicks back in

Food and beverage sales increased 30% over the same quarter last year, lifting total retail sales numbers. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 25 Nov 2022
Seasonally adjusted retail sales volume is up from the June 2022 quarter, rising 0.4% to $26.17 billion after two quarters of decline, according to new numbers from Statistics NZ.Without seasonal adjustment, the numbers flip to a 2.2% decrease, from $25.53b to $24.97b.In comparison to the same September 2021 quarter, sales volume increased by 4.9% year over year without adjustment, or 5.7% with adjustment.Despite inflation, retail sales have trended up over the past year. (Image: Stats NZ)This boost was driven by a 30% year-over-year increase i...
