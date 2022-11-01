See full details
Rivers may pose a bigger flooding risk than rising sea levels: Reserve Bank

Staff reporters
Tue, 01 Nov 2022

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said its preliminary climate-related stress-testing analysis showed that river and surface water flooding may pose an even greater risk to banks’ residential mortgage portfolios than coastal flooding.The Reserve Bank asked the banks to stress test the likely impact of flooding as part of its annual stress-testing programme.The analysis will be included in Wednesday’s financial stability report, but the central bank has chosen to release this analysis early.“Our long-term aim is to support banks...

Bathurst first-quarter 2023 earnings triple from last year
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 01 Nov 2022

Coal miner Bathurst says it is on track to reach its full-year 2023 earnings guidance as it posts strong first-quarter results on the back of high coal prices and a weak NZ dollar.

Time runs out for Pyne Gould Corp’s Torchlight fund
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 01 Nov 2022

The fund expired in May and no formal exit plan has been put to the partners.

All Blacks to play with ‘smart ball’ against Scots
Trevor McKewen | Tue, 01 Nov 2022

If you're not getting enough stats in your rugby, Gilbert and Sportable have got just the thing for you. 

