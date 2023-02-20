Menu
News in Brief

Ryman completes bookbuild at $6 per share

Dan Brunskilll
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
Ryman Healthcare has completed an institutional component of its capital raise at a 20% premium to the $5 per share offer price.The bookbuild for institutional investors cleared at $6 per share, 3 cents below the theoretical market value, with shareholders taking up 75% of their entitlements. Those who did not take up the offer will still receive the $1 premium over the offer priceThe retirement village operator is raising $902 million through a rights issue to reduce the amount of debt held by the company.It will sell 180.5m new shares with in...
Finance

New insurance claims service will help homeowners hit by disasters

The new service has been set up using learnings from successful initiatives in place after other natural disasters.

Jem Traylen 4:30pm
Listed Companies

Z's parent Ampol makes record profit

Ampol's net profit after tax increased 42% compared with 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 3:50pm
Finance

Property For Industry has US private placement on standby

PFI is unlikely to draw down any of the US$250 million US private placement while interest rates are still going up.

Jenny Ruth 3:37pm