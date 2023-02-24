Menu
Sanford first quarter update –prices up, volumes down

The salmon division was the star performer during the first quarter of 2022.
Staff reporters
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
Sanford says it's continuing to see strong price recovery in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year, but sales volumes are down on the same quarter last year.The salmon division was the star performer and achieved the best prices in any quarter for the last five years – up 28% on the prior comparable period.Sales volumes were down, however, on the prior comparable period, which the company said included a significant amount of clearance of frozen inventory, bringing this quarter’s sales volumes in line with expectations.&n...
