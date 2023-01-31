Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Savor to raise $3.25m to pay down short-term debt

Savor to raise $3.25m to pay down short-term debt
Savor Group owns more than 14 hospitality venues across Auckland, including Bivacco. (Image: Savor)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
Restaurant and bar owner Savor Group will raise $3.25 million to repay its short-term debt to get ahead of rising interest rates.In an update to the New Zealand stock exchange on Tuesday, the group, which owns more than 14 sites across Auckland, said five shares would be offered for every 44 shares held by existing shareholders on Feb 10.Wholesale investors had committed to fully underwrite the capital raise at 42.9 cents per share, a 10% discount to the average weighted share price in the previous five trading days.Savor planned to open the ri...
Politics

Chris Hipkins to meet Anthony Albanese

Hipkins is to visit Australia in his first overseas trip as PM.

Oliver Lewis 2:50pm
Retail

Hospitality industry counting the cost of flooding

More than half of the hospitality businesses surveyed have been damaged.

Rebecca Howard 2:40pm
Finance

Harmoney’s Australian loan book eclipses NZ

New Zealand lending stalled through the tail end of last year. 

Staff reporters 2:25pm