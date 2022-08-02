See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Share price drops – but Third Age is not the same firm

Staff reporters
Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Third Age Health Services has underlined its differences to a digital health firm with a very similar name, which it had tipped into liquidation over an unpaid debt.The NZX-listed aged care provider today said it’s not involved in supplying any services to Third Age Digital Health and, while they have some common shareholders, their only link is an outstanding debt owed by the digital firm.“The similarity in the name of Third Age Digital Health is an unfortunate legacy,” the company said.The statement follows yesterday’s...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Primary Sector
Fonterra doesn't expect to grow export share to China
Rebecca Howard & Oli Lewis | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Fonterra continues to see firm demand from China in the medium to long term.

Primary Sector
MPI boss Ray Smith: preparing for 'scary' foot-and-mouth disease incursion
Oliver Lewis | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Ray Smith has outlined NZ's preparations and potential response to an outbreak of the disease.

Finance
Profits up at Fisher Funds, dividend pot hits $85m
Victoria Young | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

The company poised to buy KiwiWealth has stellar year.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.