News in Brief

Share trading on NZX down 30% in 2022

Investors moved away from high to low-risk investments. (Image: NZX)
Staff reporters
Wed, 01 Feb 2023
Data from the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) confirms that investors moved away from high to low-risk investments in 2022 as interest rates increased and the economic outlook softened.The total value of shares traded on the NZX fell by 31% in 2022 to $37.4 billion, and there was a 23% increase in the value of debt securities traded, to $2.3b.Altogether, the value of trades in 2022 was 29% below 2021, while the average daily value traded fell by 28% to $151 million.The market capitalisation of new equity listings totalled $138m, a 97% decrease...
