See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Sharesies adds auto-invest for individual ASX and NZX stocks

Dan Brunskill

Dan Brunskill
Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Sharesies has been made even easier with auto-invest for shares as well as funds. (Image: Sharesies)
Sharesies has been made even easier with auto-invest for shares as well as funds. (Image: Sharesies)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 02 Nov 2022
Retail investment platform Sharesies will allow users to auto-invest into individual Australasian stocks from today.The auto-invest feature has been a mainstay on the platform, making it easy for users to make regular investments into managed funds.It also encourages a dollar-cost-averaging investment style, which the platform promotes. Sharesies has now expanded auto-invest to include listed companies on both the New Zealand (NZX) and Australian stock markets (ASX), having already added the function for US stocks in September. &ldquo...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
Let's rethink bank capital rules to build NZ's prosperity
Carl Blanchard | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

New Zealand's potential to grow faster is being held back by bank lending rules that discourage lending on productive assets. That needs to change, argues PwC partner Carl Blanchard.

Opinion
But wait, there's more: NZ Super turns page on impact
David Chaplin | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

At 278 pages, the 2022 NZ Super annual report is 16 up on the previous year’s effort, which set a tonnage record for disclosure at the time.

Infrastructure
Taxing super profits – how much is too much?
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

The Green party says power companies are making too much money and should be taxed more. The gentailers say things are more complicated than that.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.