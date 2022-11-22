Sheldon Ltd looking to snap up remaining SeaDragon shares

Staff reporters

Sheldon has launched an unsolicited offer for any remaining SeaDragon shares at 4 cents a share. Sheldon is owned by a consortium that up until recently were the major shareholders in SeaDragon, including Pescado Holdings. The consortium had transferred all its shares to Sheldon and aimed to fully privatise SeaDragon. Sheldon already owns 86.86%. “SeaDragon has made considerable and consistent losses over the past decade and the major shareholders are of the view that SeaDragon is unable to continue business on the basis of...