Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Sheldon Ltd looking to snap up remaining SeaDragon shares

Staff reporters
Tue, 22 Nov 2022
Sheldon has launched an unsolicited offer for any remaining SeaDragon shares at 4 cents a share. Sheldon is owned by a consortium that up until recently were the major shareholders in SeaDragon, including Pescado Holdings. The consortium had transferred all its shares to Sheldon and aimed to fully privatise SeaDragon. Sheldon already owns 86.86%. “SeaDragon has made considerable and consistent losses over the past decade and the major shareholders are of the view that SeaDragon is unable to continue business on the basis of...
Tourism

Things are looking up for Skyline Enterprises

Skyline Enterprises confirms it will pay an interim dividend of 20 cents a share. 

Rebecca Howard 10:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Stonewood liquidator awaits official actions

The Registrar of Companies is still to decide whether to ban Jim Boult and Brent Mettrick from being directors.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am