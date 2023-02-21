Menu
News in Brief

Sky TV says tata to up to 170 jobs, outsources call centre

Staff reporters
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
Sky New Zealand says it has started consultation with its employees on a proposal for changes that would see it outsource much of its business offshore, meaning the loss of as many as 170 local jobs.The changes would apply across the dual-listed television network company's technology, customer care and content operations teams.In a statement to the NZ stock exchange, chief executive Sophie Moloney said in order to grow new revenue streams, manage costs and maximise the value of its content, the company needed better access to the "rig...
Markets Market close

Market responds to 'reporting season show and tell'

The market slipped nearly 1% as stock prices readjusted to earnings value.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Law & Regulation

Legal setback for three councils fighting three waters

High court rules it doesn't have the right to interfere with three waters legislation.

Greg Hurrell 4:22pm
Policy

Hipkins back to basics but light on new policy

The prime minister provided little detail on where his 'policy refocus' is heading.

Ian Llewellyn 4:15pm