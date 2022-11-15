Menu
News in Brief

T&G Global downgrades earnings forecast
Heavy rains disrupted the apple harvest, contributing to the earnings downgrade. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 15 Nov 2022
Produce company T&G Global is forecasting a pre-tax loss as a result of heavy rains and supply issues affecting apple quality. The company said its before-tax result for the 2022 calendar year was likely to be a loss of between $1 million and $5m. This compares to a pre-tax profit of $9.8m in 2021. There was a rapid deterioration in the quality of T&G’s premium apples, branded as Envy, particularly those exposed to heavy rains during the 2022 harvest. Combined with the late arrival of fruit into markets due to suppl...
