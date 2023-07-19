Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Tower downgrades proft guidance by $10m due to crime, inflation and supply chain issues

Tower downgrades proft guidance by $10m due to crime, inflation and supply chain issues
Rising crime levels are costing Tower. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
Rising motor crime levels, along with the increased cost of compensating the insured, are hitting insurance company Tower’s profits.Tower told the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) it's now expecting to deliver anything between a loss of $2 million to a profit of $3m for the year. The insurance company previously provided market guidance on underlying net profit after tax of between $8m and $13m for the year ending Sept 30, 2023.Tower’s share price was down 3.2% in early trading on Wednesday.In a statement, Tower blamed...
Inflation 6% in the 12 months to June
Economy

Inflation 6% in the 12 months to June

Food prices drove the annual increase.

Riley Kennedy 11:26am
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices fall at latest auction

The Global Dairy Trade index is the lowest since September 2020.

Riley Kennedy 10:55am
Global dairy prices fall at latest auction
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 19, 2023