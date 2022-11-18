Menu
News in Brief

UBS censured for unintentional breach

Staff reporters
Fri, 18 Nov 2022
The New Zealand stock exchange's (NZX) regulatory arm has asked UBS to pay a penalty of $20,000 for a “moderate, operational” breach of market rules in relation to a large sell order for an offshore client.A statement issued by the NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal said initial calculations showed that UBS’ participation in the block trade would not be permitted because it would cause its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to fall below the required 100%.NZX rules require the ratio of net tangible current assets to be always at l...
Law & Regulation

Pokies changes to target problem gambling

Pubs and hotels with pokie machines will be affected, but not casinos.

Riley Kennedy 1:35pm
Markets

My Food Bag profits fall

Shares in My Food Bag have fallen more than 16% to a new low.

Dan Brunskill 10:45am
Infrastructure

Ryman creates div reinvestment plan

Ryman will accept new capital from shareholders.

Jenny Ruth 10:32am