UDC Finance appoints Don Atkinson as CEO

Don Atkinson was previously UDC's chief operating officer. (Image: UDC)

Finance company UDC has announced the appointment of chief operating officer Don Atkinson as its new chief executive. Atkinson spent more than two decades at the company having previously been its head of lending, head of risk and general manager for dealer.“I’m excited by the opportunity to lead UDC and building on our proud history as New Zealand’s finance company. We’re a relationship business, so I look forward to working with our customers and building the finance solutions they need for the future.”UDC&#...