Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

UDC Finance appoints Don Atkinson as CEO

UDC Finance appoints Don Atkinson as CEO
Don Atkinson was previously UDC's chief operating officer. (Image: UDC)
Staff reporters
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
Finance company UDC has announced the appointment of chief operating officer Don Atkinson as its new chief executive. Atkinson spent more than two decades at the company having previously been its head of lending, head of risk and general manager for dealer.“I’m excited by the opportunity to lead UDC and building on our proud history as New Zealand’s finance company. We’re a relationship business, so I look forward to working with our customers and building the finance solutions they need for the future.”UDC&#...
Markets

NZ market doesn't like Mainfreight's update

The logistics company fell more than 3.5% after revealing a subdued quarter.

Ella Somers 6:17pm
Energy

Largest solar farm planned for Christchurch airport's hydrogen future

Grid-scale solar is getting closer with this week's second announcement of a solar farm in Canterbury.

Greg Hurrell 5:05pm
Media Free Partner content

Sponsored: JCDecaux prioritises ESG as a key driver of growth in New Zealand

JCDecaux takes ESG seriously in NZ and globally

5:00pm