Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

UK sales soar for Cooks Coffee Company

Staff reporters
Tue, 17 Jan 2023
Cooks Coffee Company has reported strong sales in the United Kingdom and Ireland over Christmas, thanks to driving up sale volumes and expanding more stores across both states.UK sales rose 41% in the year ended Dec 31 compared to the same period in 2021. Store sales in Ireland were up even higher, by 91%, compared to December 2021.Executive chair Keith Jackson said the results “surpass those published by other industry leaders”.“Having emerged from the pandemic in a healthy position, the company is now focused on organic grow...
World

Ditching ESG improves Vanguard's returns

Widely used by NZ fund managers for passive global equities exposure, Vanguard reported better returns after dropping out of an ESG initiative.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Economy

NZIER data: business confidence falls off a cliff

Business confidence hit its lowest level in more than 50 years, with NZIER saying the data points to risks to economic growth. 

Rebecca Howard 11:03am
Listed Companies

Trade Window seeks $20m in new capital

TradeWindow needs $10 million a year to meet its cash burn.

Pattrick Smellie 9:45am