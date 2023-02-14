Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Up to 38,000 customers without power – Vector

Staff reporters
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
Auckland-based electricity lines company Vector says 38,000 of its customers are still without power as of 10.30am on Tuesday, back to the same number the company was dealing with earlier in the day.In an update, Vector said the severe gales were continuing to “pummel” the Auckland region and were hampering the company’s efforts to restore power to the thousands of people without it.The weather had been so severe that Vector’s crews had needed to stand down at times for their own safety.“One crew has had to abandon...
Markets Market close

Vulcan Steel result drives share price plummet

The market didn’t like Vulcan’s result – but wasn’t too bothered by NZ going into its third-ever national state of emergency.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Energy

Partial fix found for major electricity outage

The national grid operator said the restored power is not sufficient to power the whole of both regions.

Ian Llewellyn 5:20pm
Technology

Chorus struggling with access to damaged fibre cables

Road closures are preventing technicians from reaching suspect cables.

Ben Moore 5:00pm