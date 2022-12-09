Menu
News in Brief

Vista appoints Stuart Dickinson as CEO

Staff reporters
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
Vista Group International is appointing Stuart Dickinson to take the reins as chief executive from April 11 next year.He will take over from Kimbal Riley who is retiring after five years in the role – Riley will stay on as an adviser until December next year.Dickinson is the New Zealand country manager for New York-listed DXC Technology and the general manager responsible for key business application practices with global technology businesses including SAP, Microsoft, ServiceNow and Salesforce across the Asia Pacific.He has more than 25...
Policy

RMA and three waters reforms plough on

The first crack in the timetable for passing RMA reforms appears.

Pattrick Smellie 9:55am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Listed Companies

Downer investigates possible fraud in A$40m mistake

A large maintenance contract has been running at a loss for almost four years. 

Dan Brunskill 6:00am