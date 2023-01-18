Menu
News in Brief

Westpac Bank sees more pain ahead for households

(Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Wed, 18 Jan 2023
Westpac Bank is predicting more pain for households over the year ahead as inflation erodes spending power and borrowing costs push higher.“Conditions for borrowers are set to become a lot tougher over the coming year. Close to half of all fixed-term mortgages will come up for repricing over the next 12 months,” said senior economist, Satish Ranchhod.Borrowers who fixed for two years in 2020 may have secured a rate in the 2.5% to 3% range. Those same borrowers are now looking at a two-year rate that’s more than 3 percentage po...
Finance

Tax the latest foil to Foundation Life’s exit

Foundation Life has spent longer trying to sell its business than running it.

Paul McBeth 6:00am
Technology

HealthNow rides fundraise wave into choppy US waters

With its latest fundraising round a third full, the startup is hoping to be the next NZ company to make it big in the US.

Ben Moore 5:00am