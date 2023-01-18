Westpac Bank sees more pain ahead for households

(Image: Depositphotos)

Westpac Bank is predicting more pain for households over the year ahead as inflation erodes spending power and borrowing costs push higher.“Conditions for borrowers are set to become a lot tougher over the coming year. Close to half of all fixed-term mortgages will come up for repricing over the next 12 months,” said senior economist, Satish Ranchhod.Borrowers who fixed for two years in 2020 may have secured a rate in the 2.5% to 3% range. Those same borrowers are now looking at a two-year rate that’s more than 3 percentage po...