NZ’s startup scene needs an OE, says Rocket Lab’s Beck

Founder of Rocket Lab Peter Beck said his biggest piece of advice for NZ entrepreneurs is “get on a plane". (Image: Getty)

The best thing that local startups can do in 2023 is get out of New Zealand – at least for a while, according to frequent investor and Rocket Labs founder Peter Beck.2021 and the halcyon days of explosive venture capital (VC) investment are now firmly in the rearview mirror.NZ has finally caught up with the rest of the world in that regard, but there are plenty of ways it still needs to catch up, Beck told BusinessDesk.Although 2023 might be a year of more discerning investment for NZ, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing as it can gi...