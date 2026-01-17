Best of BusinessDesk: On The Money

Christopher Luxon pulls off a famous Fonzie moment and the other things that happened this week. (Image: Supplied/NZME/Jacques Steenkamp)

On The Money: Passports, uncharted rocks, road love and more ...This story was published on Sat, 26 Apr 2025.If you doubt whether South African-born Pierre van Heerden is tough enough to break up the local supermarket duopoly, the following tale of his recent journey home to bury his late father may be instructive. The supermarket regulator spent a tense hour in a small, dirty backroom at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, less than fresh from a 15-hour flight, where six immigration officers grilled him in the close confines. ...