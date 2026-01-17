Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

Best of BusinessDesk: On The Money

Best of BusinessDesk: On The Money
Christopher Luxon pulls off a famous Fonzie moment and the other things that happened this week. (Image: Supplied/NZME/Jacques Steenkamp)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Sat, 17 Jan 2026
On The Money: Passports, uncharted rocks, road love and more ...This story was published on Sat, 26 Apr 2025.If you doubt whether South African-born Pierre van Heerden is tough enough to break up the local supermarket duopoly, the following tale of his recent journey home to bury his late father may be instructive. The supermarket regulator spent a tense hour in a small, dirty backroom at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, less than fresh from a 15-hour flight, where six immigration officers grilled him in the close confines.  ...
Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025
Technology Best of BD Reviews

Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025

Two keyboards, a TV glow-up and some vacuums.

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
World

Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both

It isn’t for sale, and the consequences of a military takeover would be dire.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both
Cars Opinion

Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

The biggest threat may not be flaming out spectacularly.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

More On the Money

On the Money: Whimp, Brown, Peters, and more
On the Money

On the Money: Whimp, Brown, Peters, and more

In our final OTM of the year, we tell you how we almost brought down NZ’s economy.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Dec 2025
On the Money: Cordis Bros, Chris Castle, Anna Breman, and more
Editor's Picks

On the Money: Cordis Bros, Chris Castle, Anna Breman, and more

Speculative miners, Fudge, Anna Breman's media debut and a Cordis Christmas.

Dileepa Fonseka 13 Dec 2025
On the Money: The Warehouse, a secret agent, and more
On the Money

On the Money: The Warehouse, a secret agent, and more

An Ikea competitor, a wild conference, and the other things that kept us busy this week.

Dileepa Fonseka 06 Dec 2025
On the Money: IKEA, Christian Hawkesby, and more
Editor's Picks

On the Money: IKEA, Christian Hawkesby, and more

The strange way we learned about the sprinkler at IKEA, and other tales.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Nov 2025