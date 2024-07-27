Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On The Money: 50 Cent Luxon, crime, cones and more...

On The Money: 50 Cent Luxon, crime, cones and more...
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon takes a stroll to Chemist Warehouse. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Sat, 27 Jul 2024
On the Money is our weekly newsletter of general frippery from the worlds of business and government.On Friday, Auckland’s city centre was swamped by a rarely-seen sight: police. All thanks to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Police Minister Mark Mitchell, Associate Police Minister Casey Costello, and outgoing Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, who seemed to require a battalion of officers for the simple act of walking past Chemist Warehouse.The show of force has made OTM wonder if we need to hire a similarly sized private...
The Fail File: Trish Clark, art expert and gallery owner
Fail File

The Fail File: Trish Clark, art expert and gallery owner

'Worrying is pointless and a waste of energy in a crisis'.

Victoria Carter 5:00am
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Nike. Are they doing it?

Business models are incredibly important. Nike’s is flaying.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
Nike. Are they doing it?
World

Boeing’s most relatable problem: finding a parking spot

About 200 fully or mostly finished jets are idle while they await interiors, engines.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Boeing’s most relatable problem: finding a parking spot

More On the Money

On the Money: Rabobank, Inflation and Spiders
On the Money

On the Money: Rabobank, Inflation and Spiders

Rabobank digs itself into a hole, SkyJump inflation, and shagging spiders.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Jul 2024
On the Money: Synlait, ferries and non-announcements
On the Money

On the Money: Synlait, ferries and non-announcements

Synlait's new chair endorses Fonterra and Winston Peters returns to hallowed ground.

Dileepa Fonseka 13 Jul 2024
On the Money: North Korea, One stadium and more
On the Money

On the Money: North Korea, One stadium and more

NZ trade hopes with North Korea reignited, and the one stadium to rule them all.

Dileepa Fonseka 06 Jul 2024
On the Money: Pixar, John Journee loves lasers, and more
On the Money

On the Money: Pixar, John Journee loves lasers, and more

A swift non-bankruptcy, the company behind that fallen power pylon, and more.

Rebecca Stevenson 29 Jun 2024