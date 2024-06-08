Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: Boss goes postal, finance guys and milk

On the Money: Boss goes postal, finance guys and milk
Simran Kaur doesn't think you should look for a multimillionaire in finance. (Image: Dean Purcell)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Sat, 08 Jun 2024
Turns out Girls That Invest co-founder Simran Kaur is just like the rest of us and can’t get that song from TikTok’s Girl On Couch and Billen Ted – “Man in Finance” – out of her head.For those who haven’t heard the song, it basically repeats the words: “I’m looking for a man in finance, trust fund, 6'5'', blue eyes, finance”, over and over again over the top of the 2010s track “Like a G6”. Trust us, the song is more addictive than it reads. Kaur seems...
Right-wingers out to remake the EU, but they're split on how
Politics

Right-wingers out to remake the EU, but they're split on how

Divisions over Ukraine, migration and history could blunt their impact in elections.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Health

Lung cancer was once a death sentence. Now that's changing

New drugs are holding the disease in check for months or years.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Lung cancer was once a death sentence. Now that's changing
Finance

Simon Robertson: Dangerous things: How to make - or lose - a fortune

Shorting stocks is one of the hardest things to do in financial markets. 

Simon Robertson 5:00am
Dangerous things: How to make - or lose - a fortune

More On the Money

On the Money: The Budget, sushi and Ganesh Nana
On the Money

On the Money: The Budget, sushi and Ganesh Nana

Budget day isn't very glamorous but we got to eat some of the wokest sushi around.

Dileepa Fonseka 01 Jun 2024
On the Money: MPs and stalking Miles
On the Money

On the Money: MPs and stalking Miles

We set the record straight with Miles Hurrell and cast our eye over MP investments.

Dileepa Fonseka 25 May 2024
On The Money: Onions, cents and the NZX
On the Money

On The Money: Onions, cents and the NZX

Cantabrians snubbed, onions celebrated, vacuuming despised.

Dileepa Fonseka 18 May 2024
On the Money: Brazil, Brown, Bridges and more
On the Money

On the Money: Brazil, Brown, Bridges and more

Matt Doocey's fear revealed, and the pilgrimage habits of NZ business leaders.

Dileepa Fonseka 11 May 2024