Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: Democratising pension policy, odd encounters, and more...

On the Money: Democratising pension policy, odd encounters, and more...
A surfeit of sensible at the Super Summit. (Image: Bianca Tustin)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 23 Mar 2024
Gonna be a revolutionHere at On the Money, we sometimes worry about coming across as a bit smart-alecky, a little snide: you know the sort of thing.So, this week, we start with a tale of wholesome political unity that unfurled into an entirely credible political plot to develop a progressive superannuation policy for New Zealand while the government isn’t watching.The scene was retirement commissioner Jane Wrightson’s "Super Summit" last Thursday afternoon in a session involving that notoriously dissident trio, Peter Dunne...
Key things starting with R
Opinion Letter from Waiheke

Simon Robertson: Key things starting with R

Rates, rents, real estate, retirements and just a bit about auctions, too.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
Finance

Russia’s backdoor to the global banking system slamming shut

Major Dubai lender has scaled back Moscow business, and Turks are now more cautious.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Russia’s backdoor to the global banking system slamming shut
Technology

Complaints about AI scams just the tip of the iceberg

Swindlers are using deepfakes of trusted leaders to defraud investors on social media.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Complaints about AI scams just the tip of the iceberg

More On the Money

On the Money: Bowling for the bourse, dicky AI, and more ...
On the Money

On the Money: Bowling for the bourse, dicky AI, and more ...

Our weekly round-up of gossip, bagatelles and amusements.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Mar 2024
On the Money: planes, puns, spin and more ...
On the Money

On the Money: planes, puns, spin and more ...

If a plane that once had Jack Ma in it arrives in Auckland, could he have been here?

Pattrick Smellie 09 Mar 2024
On the Money: Mark Hotchin's NY apartment, and more...
On the Money

On the Money: Mark Hotchin's NY apartment, and more...

Our weekly roundup of various goings-on ...

Pattrick Smellie 02 Mar 2024
On the Money: Polar hacks, exotic bank jobs, and more...
On the Money

On the Money: Polar hacks, exotic bank jobs, and more...

Our weekly round-up of the unlikely and the entertaining...

Pattrick Smellie 24 Feb 2024