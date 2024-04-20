Menu
On the Money

On The Money: Fisher Funds flurries, snacks and snags at the NZX, and more...
With ANZAC Day next Thursday, we pay tribute to NZ servicemen and women helping out this week in the Solomon Islands election. (Image: NZ Defence Force)
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 20 Apr 2024
An Australian fascination with Fisher FundsBusiness journalism, as practised in Australia, is different from New Zealand.Just like Aussie politics, the scene is bigger and more rambunctious, and a lively trade in potentially Listing Rules-breaking gossip is endlessly exchanged between investment bankers and financial journalists about upcoming deals.One nameless PR maven averred this week that they’d seen texts between reporters and Australian financial contacts begging for tips they could publish, absolute accuracy not necessarily r...
How to discourage wealth
Economy

Let NZers invest $1 offshore without making the starting point 95c every year.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
Infrastructure

Who better to drive clean-energy investment than some of the world’s biggest firms?

Bloomberg 5:00am
World

China’s penalty for bad debts: no fast trains or flash hotels

Crackdown on millions of delinquent debtors makes catching up on unpaid bills a slog.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
