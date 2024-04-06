Menu
On the Money

On the Money: Fletcher exits, hard talk on Auckland, and more...

Last one to leave Fletcher Building, turn out the lights. CFO Bevan McKenzie will leave in October. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 06 Apr 2024
‘Tis but a scratchApparently, the revolving door is so fast at Fletcher Building that the loss of yet another senior executive no longer counts as a material announcement from the troubled construction conglomerate.Both the previous chair, Bruce Hassall, and the incumbent chief executive, Ross Taylor, have had their previously announced departures accelerated, and long-serving director Doug McKay recently announced his retirement from the board.McKay had already announced he was stepping down from the board of the Bank of NZ.&nb...
