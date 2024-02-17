On the Money: Gold fever, the Taylor factor, Blues and more ...

Menu
Revealed: the (exceedingly tenuous) link between Taylor Swift and Fletcher Building. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 17 Feb 2024
Buy the rumour, sell the fact?One of the most-read business stories in January was about the prospects for Santana Minerals to have found New Zealand’s largest gold deposit in 40 years.The sleepy Australian securities exchange-listed (ASX) tiddler’s share price rocketed up from a late November low of A73 cents (NZ$0.78) to A$1.53 by late January.Emboldened, the Santana board sought to entice investors into a one-for-five bonus share entitlement priced at A$1.08 a share on Jan 31.(Image: DepositPhotos)Since then, the share price...
