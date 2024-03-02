Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: Mark Hotchin's NY apartment, and more...

On the Money: Mark Hotchin's NY apartment, and more...
Mark Hotchin has kept a low profile since the days of the Hanover Finance collapse. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 02 Mar 2024
The Hotch buys a pad in the Big AppleFormer Hanover co-owner Mark Hotchin and current Bendon co-owner Justin Davis-Rice have set up a couple of private companies together, and one of the firms has been identified as the owner of a fancy New York condo in the Waterline Square complex, overlooking the Hudson River on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The pair are directors and equal shareholders of Waterline Square NYC Ltd, which was registered in April 2022, and they are also listed as directors of Vessel Hold...
Open-source software is worth a lot more than you might think
Technology

Open-source software is worth a lot more than you might think

Free products users can modify and share are among the greatest “public goods” ever.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Technology

Music giant deploys the ‘nuclear option’ against TikTok

The showdown is testing who has the most power in today’s music economy.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Music giant deploys the ‘nuclear option’ against TikTok
Climate change Opinion

To solve the plastics crisis, we need to calm down

It’s easy to feel any action is futile. But consumers can make a real difference.

Bloomberg 02 Mar 2024
To solve the plastics crisis, we need to calm down

More On the Money

On the Money: Polar hacks, exotic bank jobs, and more...
On the Money

On the Money: Polar hacks, exotic bank jobs, and more...

Our weekly round-up of the unlikely and the entertaining...

Pattrick Smellie 24 Feb 2024
On the Money: Gold fever, the Taylor factor, Blues and more ...
On the Money

On the Money: Gold fever, the Taylor factor, Blues and more ...

A gold miner's shares fall on good news and more ...

Pattrick Smellie 17 Feb 2024
On the Money: Bedding in clients, Warriors in pain, and more ...
On the Money

On the Money: Bedding in clients, Warriors in pain, and more ...

Advisory services, but not as we know them, and a case of confusing imitation.

Pattrick Smellie 10 Feb 2024
On the Money: Milky bonds, flamboyant accountants and more ...
On the Money

On the Money: Milky bonds, flamboyant accountants and more ...

A risky Synlait bond, humorous accountants, criticising Wellington council and more.

Pattrick Smellie 03 Feb 2024