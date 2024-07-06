Menu
On the Money: North Korean mates, the One stadium, email error and more

People hoping for more trade with North Korea had a brief boost to their hopes. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Sat, 06 Jul 2024
On the Money is our weekly newsletter of general frippery from the worlds of business and governmentNZ’s chief trade negotiator, Vangelis Vitalis, is known for his creativity in trade negotiations, but his latest suggestion for a new trading partner was perhaps a step too far for the business representatives gathered at the Northern Club on Thursday. Fonterra trade strategy manager Justine Arroll moderated a panel discussion on the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) with Vangelis, APEC Business...
The Ferrari stock business model
Opinion

Simon Robertson: The Ferrari stock business model

Part one of our columnist's July series on business models.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
Technology

The underground network sneaking Nvidia chips into China

Shipments circumvent US export controls through supply-chain blind spots.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
The underground network sneaking Nvidia chips into China
Media

Meta created a ‘supreme court’ – then threatened its funds

New European law gives social media watchdog a chance to branch out.

The Washington Post 5:00am
Meta created a ‘supreme court’ – then threatened its funds

