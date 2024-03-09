Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: plane-spotting, pun-making, spin bowling and more ...

On the Money: plane-spotting, pun-making, spin bowling and more ...
Photographic evidence that Jack Ma has in fact heard of NZ – with John Key in 2016. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 09 Mar 2024
Has Jack Ma been in town?An object of idle curiosity for anyone landing at Auckland airport is the ever-changing line-up of VIP jets at the eastern end of the runway, but it was a much larger plane parked on the apron in front of the international terminal recently that caught the eye of one of our informants.According to the Hindustan Times, a plane with the same registration marks was spotted in Pakistan this year, ferrying around Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, perhaps China’s best-known billionaire.Who flew here on this chart...
Bitcoin: Pay attention
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Bitcoin: Pay attention

There is no bitcoin advice here: research, learn and form your own views.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
Politics

Capital-gains tax hike wouldn't drive away the UK's wealthy

Tax havens rated as "boring and culturally barren".

Bloomberg 5:00am
Capital-gains tax hike wouldn't drive away the UK's wealthy
Investments Free

Money Answers: Can you start investing later in life?

'I think there’s still a lot of value in investing at a later stage in life.'

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: Can you start investing later in life?

More On the Money

On the Money: Mark Hotchin's NY apartment, and more...
On the Money

On the Money: Mark Hotchin's NY apartment, and more...

Our weekly roundup of various goings-on ...

Pattrick Smellie 02 Mar 2024
On the Money: Polar hacks, exotic bank jobs, and more...
On the Money

On the Money: Polar hacks, exotic bank jobs, and more...

Our weekly round-up of the unlikely and the entertaining...

Pattrick Smellie 24 Feb 2024
On the Money: Gold fever, the Taylor factor, Blues and more ...
On the Money

On the Money: Gold fever, the Taylor factor, Blues and more ...

A gold miner's shares fall on good news and more ...

Pattrick Smellie 17 Feb 2024
On the Money: Bedding in clients, Warriors in pain, and more ...
On the Money

On the Money: Bedding in clients, Warriors in pain, and more ...

Advisory services, but not as we know them, and a case of confusing imitation.

Pattrick Smellie 10 Feb 2024