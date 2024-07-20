Menu
On the Money: Rabobank meltdown, Sky-high inflation and Spiders

On the Money: Rabobank meltdown, Sky-high inflation and Spiders
Rabobank got a little bit more than they bargained for when Groundswell turned up on their Facebook page. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Sat, 20 Jul 2024
On the Money is our weekly newsletter of general frippery from the worlds of business and government.Occasionally, a large company digs itself into a hole on social media and decides to keep digging. So it was with the multinational bank Rabobank this week. They posted on Facebook asking for feedback on their recently released whitepaper, which made a case for why farmers in NZ should try to reduce their emissions. The decision to seek constructive feedback for such a paper on Facebook was odd in and of itself, but then OTM notic...
