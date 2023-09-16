Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: Straight talk on Breakers, fishing for king holdings, space men and more

On the Money: Straight talk on Breakers, fishing for king holdings, space men and more
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sat, 16 Sep 2023
Deal? No deal!The Australian Financial Review’s Street Talk column is essential reading for anyone interested in deals getting done, but sometimes it does need to be taken with a grain of salt. Not that we’d ever suspect investment bankers of spruiking their books or flying kites, but sometimes they might overstate how far along a potential transaction might be.Take the news about the high-flying New Zealand Breakers, for instance. There have been several items in recent months talking up the prospect of a sale after another st...
Drones and missiles can’t solve America’s drug problems
Bloomberg

Drones and missiles can’t solve America’s drug problems

Targeting Mexican cartels with weapons won’t disrupt the economic dynamics of narcotics.

Bloomberg 5:00am
World

5.01 and done: no one wants to schmooze after work any more

Social gatherings are losing their allure as more workers feel the pull of home.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
5.01 and done: no one wants to schmooze after work any more
Books

John Grisham returns to the scene of his crime

The grandfather of legal thrillers brings back the character who rocketed him to fame.

The Wall Street Journal 16 Sep 2023
John Grisham returns to the scene of his crime

More On the Money

On the Money: All black all over, loving Shelly Bay, fear the economist, and more
On the Money

On the Money: All black all over, loving Shelly Bay, fear the economist, and more

Tripping down developers' lane, what a reshuffle, still Mainfreight. 

Paul McBeth 09 Sep 2023
On the Money: like a Rolling Stone, thanks Team Ilam and more
On the Money

On the Money: like a Rolling Stone, thanks Team Ilam and more

Chris vs Christopher, San Fran's new owner, Heartland's loans and more.

Paul McBeth 02 Sep 2023
On the Money: JK in the Groov, a wonky answer, Mainzeal memories and more
On the Money

On the Money: JK in the Groov, a wonky answer, Mainzeal memories and more

Barbenheimer: you decide, something to Kiwibank on, NZX goes for growth and more.

Paul McBeth 26 Aug 2023
On the Money: a Yellow lesson, Saville's bright idea, Rakon votes and more
On the Money

On the Money: a Yellow lesson, Saville's bright idea, Rakon votes and more

The GiST of exemptions, accounting rules vs commercial reality, a Bargain Box and more.

Paul McBeth 19 Aug 2023