On the Money: Surfing CEOs, cementing a new boss at Fletcher, and more...

Acting Fletcher Building chief executive Nick Traber has lots of Linkedin posts. (Image: Linkedin)
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 13 Apr 2024
Skin in the game Little is yet known about acting Fletcher Building chief executive Nick Traber, formerly head of the company’s concrete divisions, including Firth and Golden Bay. While the new building boss has been getting around stakeholders, Traber has yet to give a media interview. (We have asked). Judging by his LinkedIn profile, the Swiss engineer, who has been in Aotearoa for three years, is way more social media-friendly than his predecessor Ross Taylor. Shareholdings revealed since he took on the top job show...
How many boards should a director sit on?
Simon Robertson: How many boards should a director sit on?

An attempt to judge the composition trends in NZX boards is challenging.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
How ‘shareholder value’ became a Wall Street mantra

Michael Jensen inspired the transformation of capitalism. Was he a hero or a villain?

Bloomberg 5:00am
Frances Cook: Money Answers: How do I prepare for job loss?

Our investments editor outlines ideas to keep the financial stress to a minimum.

Frances Cook 5:00am
