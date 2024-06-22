Menu
On the Money: The Normans' Warehouse reorg, poetry in motion with Craig Stobo, Ebos, Morrison and more

Poet, former diplomat and keen outdoorsman Craig Stobo is now steering the board of the FMA. (Image: Craig Stobo)
Rebecca Stevenson
Sat, 22 Jun 2024
The new chair of the Financial Markets Authority has his feet under the desk and has no plans to stop sitting in his other chairs, with listed firm NZ Windfarms and the NZ Local Government Funding Agency. Craig Stobo was appointed to the FMA board in May after being offered the gig. Stobo said there wasn’t much he could reveal about what being chair of the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) was like yet, but it held an important role and to the extent he could assist, he would. His eponymous website, craigstobo.com, out...
Don't be an investment Muppet
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Don't be an investment Muppet

If you've invested in NZ or Australian markets, you're a Muppet. 

Simon Robertson 5:00am
Climate change

Wall St backers see breakthrough moment for carbon offsets

Promoters' big wins include Biden administration's blessing of the credits.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Wall St backers see breakthrough moment for carbon offsets
Technology

The big AI question: Are you ready to pay for it?

Consumers tempted to upgrade will find higher prices for AI-powered gadgets.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
The big AI question: Are you ready to pay for it?

