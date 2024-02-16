Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

90-day trial periods: no get-out-of-jail-free card

90-day trial periods: no get-out-of-jail-free card
(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Rendle
Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 16 Feb 2024
In line with the government’s pre-election promise, it has acted quickly to reintroduce 90-day trial periods for employers with 20 or more employees.  I had anticipated there would not be much uptake from larger employers, but I have already had a number of requests for clauses and guidance. The first thing employers should know is that trial periods are not a get-out-of-jail-free card, and they should proceed with caution to avoid unwittingly exposing their business to claims.  Dismissal based on a valid trial period only...
Earnings reports to show which way wind blows for gentailers
Markets

Earnings reports to show which way wind blows for gentailers

There will be caution because of some market uncertainty.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Property

Analysts express mixed reaction to Fletcher results

Full-year Ebit estimates dropped by an average of $86.3 million.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Analysts express mixed reaction to Fletcher results
Markets

NZX rule shift should defuse another Fletcher bombshell

Exchange rules saw Australians get the full monty while NZ shareholders got a summary.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZX rule shift should defuse another Fletcher bombshell

More Opinion

Volt Typhoon wake-up call for critical infrastructure owners
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Volt Typhoon wake-up call for critical infrastructure owners

The hacking group shows the nature of state-sponsored cyberwarfare is changing.

Peter Griffin 15 Feb 2024
Much ado about ESG overdose
Opinion

David Chaplin: Much ado about ESG overdose

History has yet to supply an answer "about what ESG means in the first place".

David Chaplin 14 Feb 2024
How to prepare for capital raising
Opinion

Georgina Toomey: How to prepare for capital raising

Preparing your startup for raising capital in NZ can be challenging.

Georgina Toomey 14 Feb 2024
Is Ross Taylor Fletcher's latest scapegoat?
Infrastructure Analysis

BusinessDesk: Is Ross Taylor Fletcher's latest scapegoat?

Critics say it is time for a much bigger shake-up at Fletcher Building.

BusinessDesk reporters 13 Feb 2024