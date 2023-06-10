Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

A basket of shares: the beginner's guide to ETFs

A basket of shares: the beginner's guide to ETFs
Share ETFs are a basket of shares tracking just one industry or sector. (Image: Unsplash)
Warren Couillault
Warren Couillault
Sat, 10 Jun 2023
Last week, I suggested that exchange-traded funds, known as ETFs, might be a good way of investing in the world of chipmakers like Nvidia and in artificial intelligence startups.Since then, I’ve been swamped with inquiries about ETFs – what are they, and how do they work? They're good questions, so here's a guide to this kind of investment.An exchange-traded fund is basically a type of pooled investment that operates a lot like other managed funds but can be bought and sold on the stock market.Typically, ETFs will be st...
A closer look at the government's revenue – on a slippery slope
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: A closer look at the government's revenue – on a slippery slope

Businesses are not doing as well as the treasury thought they were.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
The Economist

Ukraine’s counter-offensive is gathering pace

Its army is mounting big pushes in the south and east.

The Economist 5:00am
Ukraine’s counter-offensive is gathering pace
Finance Free

Money Answers: I inherited $150,000, now what?

An inheritance can bring money and mixed emotions. 

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: I inherited $150,000, now what?

More Opinion

A closer look at the government's revenue – on a slippery slope
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: A closer look at the government's revenue – on a slippery slope

Businesses are not doing as well as the treasury thought they were.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Business of Sport: Sorry Simon, anywhere but Eden Park
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Sorry Simon, anywhere but Eden Park

The former leader of the opposition is advocating for Eden Park over a waterfront option.

Trevor McKewen 09 Jun 2023
Looking for serious people? Try the NZX
Markets

Paul McBeth: Looking for serious people? Try the NZX

The big end of town isn't letting itself get sidetracked by politics.

Paul McBeth 08 Jun 2023
Collaboration: the answer to China’s dominance in critical technologies
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Collaboration: the answer to China’s dominance in critical technologies

For how much longer can “strategic ambiguity” remain a tenable position for NZ to take?

Peter Griffin 08 Jun 2023