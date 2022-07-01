See full details
A captain’s call on EU trade from Jacinda Ardern

Charles Finny
Fri, 01 Jul 2022

A captain’s call on EU trade from Jacinda Ardern
European farming methods enjoy ongoing protection under the new NZ-EU FTA (Image: Getty)
Charles Finny
Fri, 01 Jul 2022
I had been dubious that the government would settle with the European Union until last night when I was informed that there had been changes to the final negotiating mandate to require a less ambitious outcome on dairy and meat.   We have certainly improved a little on the status quo but whether this outcome is commercially meaningful for dairy and meat is clearly being hotly contested.The prime minister has clearly made the captain’s call that what was on the table was good enough.  And for pretty much everyone other dairy...

